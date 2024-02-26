Ukrainian troops destroy 10 Russian ATVs in Zaporizhzhia direction over week. VIDEO
In the Zaporizhzhia direction, drone operators from the 1st Separate Tank Siverskyi Brigade destroyed ten enemy ATV s in a week.
The video captured the moment when the soldiers stopped an attempt by the Russians to change personnel using an ATV. Thanks to the accuracy of our soldiers, the vehicle was destroyed by UAV drops, Censor.NET reports.
