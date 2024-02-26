We must do everything possible to return all prisoners and deportees, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Zelenskyy called for every effort to return all Ukrainian citizens captured and deported by Russia.

With these words, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the participants of the International Platform for the Release of Civilians Illegally Detained by the Russian Federation on the 10th anniversary of resistance to the occupation, Censor.NET reports citing his Telegram channel.

"No one can say for sure how many of our citizens - children and adults, soldiers and civilians - are being held in Russian captivity, deportation, camps, how many of ours are in the prisons of the terrorist state. But each of us can and must speak with absolute precision and specificity. We have to do our best to bring all these people back home to Ukraine," the President said.

He stressed that returning from Putin's Russia to Ukraine is a return from the embrace of death.

"Everyone has seen how our people look after Russian captivity, after terrible abuse. Everyone knows what atrocities our people tell about. The world knows with what cruelty Russia is trying to hide the truth about the captured Ukrainians and teach children stolen from Ukraine to hate their home," Zelenskyy stressed.

He added that the longer our people stay in Russian captivity, the more difficult it will be for them to return to normal life.

"We must do everything possible and impossible to ensure that this point of our Formula for Peace, namely the return of all prisoners and deportees, is implemented," the Head of State urged.

In addition, he thanked all Ukrainian officials, institutions working for the return of Ukrainians, and every international mediator - states and leaders. He also stressed that it is very important not to forget about anyone and to find everyone: military and civilians, deported children, Crimean political prisoners, deported families - everyone must be found and returned.

Zelenskyy noted that it is imperative to bring Russia, every war criminal, everyone involved in the deportation of our people and the abuse of prisoners to justice.

The President also said that there are already significant legal steps taken by the International Criminal Court and we are working together with many nations and international organisations to help.