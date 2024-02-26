Aerial bombers of 92nd Brigade destroyed assault armoured group of occupiers. VIDEO
Soldiers of the First Battalion of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko destroyed an armoured group of Russian occupiers: two armoured combat vehicles, a truck with anti-aircraft guns and about a platoon - twenty occupants in the Bakhmut direction.
According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.
