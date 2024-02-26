Zelenskyy took part in special leaders’ summit in Paris. Main topic was everything that strengthens Ukraine in Europe. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address at the end of the 733rd day of the war.

"Today I took part in a special summit in Paris, a summit of leaders convened by Mr President of France. The main topic is everything that strengthens us in Europe, our resilience, our capabilities: of course, our arsenals, our ability to produce weapons, the supply of weapons to Ukraine and the continuity of support.

Everything that we do together to defend against Russian aggression adds to the real security of our peoples for decades to come. Because each of Russia's losses and each of Russia's defeats teaches Russia and any other enemy of Europe and the free world as a whole that aggression does not and cannot work. Cooperation and determination are the two answers that everyone should give to the question of ending the war and bringing peace closer," the Head of State said.