Our soldiers attacked occupiers’ position on left bank of Dnipro River with two JDAM bombs. VIDEO
Our soldiers struck with two air bombs at the location of the Russian military, including drone operators and instructors in Radensk in Kherson region.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the air attack was posted on social media.
