Two enemy armored personnel carriers simultaneously explode on mines when trying to launch assault. VIDEO

Two enemy armoured vehicles with troops exploded simultaneously after hitting mines.

According to Censor.NET, the simultaneous destruction of Russian equipment was filmed by a drone.

