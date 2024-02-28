Defense forces destroyed two cannons and one IFV of occupiers with kamikaze drones. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Zakarpattia Brigade destroyed an occupier’s howitzer, an infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) and an anti-tank gun with kamikaze drones.
This was reported by the press service of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
