SSU Special Forces destroy 20 tanks, 46 infantry fighting vehicles and eliminate 431 Russians in one month. VIDEO

In less than a month, the SSU Special Forces destroyed 20 tanks and 46 armoured combat vehicles of the occupiers using FPV drones.

The video of their work was published on the SSU TV channel.

The soldiers of the Special Operations Centre "A" also used drones with thermal imaging cameras:

47 artillery systems and 3 MLRS;

3 air defence systems;

16 electronic intelligence and warfare systems;

265 military vehicles and 2 boats;

Murom-M video surveillance system;

119 firing positions and enemy fortifications;

6 warehouses with ammunition and one warehouse with fuel and lubricants.

In addition, the Special Forces eliminated 431 Russian invaders.

