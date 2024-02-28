Border guards with RM-70 "Vampire" MLRS strike at enemy positions. VIDEO
Border guards of the Steel Frontier Brigade used the RM-70 "Vampire" artillery system against the Russian occupiers.
The video was published by the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.
The RM-70 Vampire is a Czechoslovakian development that was later produced in the Czech Republic. It is an analog of the Soviet BM-21 Grad, but has a different chassis and a hydraulic device for faster reloading of the launcher. It has been previously transferred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
