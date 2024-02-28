Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assault and destroyed two IFVs and enemy manpower. VIDEO
In the Zaporizhzhia direction, soldiers of the 3rd Brigade of the Spartan Task Force repelled an attack by the occupiers near the village of Robotyne. Our fighters destroyed two BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles - one exploded on a mine, the other was shot down by an FPV drone. In addition, Ukrainian defenders eliminated an enemy assault group.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
