"Russians had ’forward only’ policy, and those who retreated were shot". One of commanders of 3rd SABr "Makar" returned from Avdiivka and told about battles for city. VIDEO

The 3rd separate assault brigade held back the enemy on one of Avdiivka’s flanks to allow other units to leave the city.

Mykola Zinkevych, call sign "Makar", commander of the assault group 'NC 13' of the 2nd assault battalion of the 3rd SABr, told this to "Ukrainian witness", Censor.NET reports.

"Makar" took part in the battles for Avdiivka: his brigade held back the Russians on one of the flanks so that other units of the Armed Forces could withdraw. "Makar told us what was happening in Avdiivka, what losses the Russians suffered and whether it was possible to save the city.

"Our task was to hold the defence in a certain sector by any means necessary. Given everything we've been through, I can't fully believe that we managed to get out unharmed," he said.

"Makar" says that when the enemy found out that the 3rd Brigade was entering the city, they began to amass forces. The Russians used everything they could: equipment, aircraft, GABs, helicopters, mortars, artillery, cluster munitions and a huge number of FPV drones.

"The enemy surrounded us with manpower every day, rolling up 6-10 times. He had more manpower in Avdiivka than in Bakhmut. The enemy was sending 20-30 people to one position," the military added.

According to him, Avdiivka is probably the most difficult section of the frontline at the moment.

"Perhaps Mariupol was harder than Avdiivka. I wasn't there, but according to the stories of the guys who were there, only Mariupol was harder than Avdiivka," Makar said.

Read more: Russians continue to advance near Avdiivka. Defense forces are not only sitting in defense, but also counterattacking - 3 SABr

The Russians suffered huge losses. According to Makar, his comrades eliminated about 2 enemy companies in 6-7 days.

"Forty of our fighters killed between 220 and 240 enemy soldiers. These are only the killed. The 3rd SABr itself was stretched over a long distance. According to confirmed data, thanks to the work of our brigade, the Russians lost about 1,500 people killed and three to four thousand wounded," the soldier added.

Some soldiers of the 3rd SABr particularly distinguished themselves during the fighting in Avdiivka. "For the guy with the call sign 'Zhovtyi', it was his first combat mission," says Makar. "He killed about forty enemies, including the commander of a reconnaissance group. "Zhovtyi" worked as a grenade launcher, machine gunner, rifleman, even as a position commander." Makar also mentioned a soldier with the call sign "Koda" who evacuated more than 50 wounded and shell-shocked.

According to the assault group commander, the withdrawal of our troops from Avdiivka was the only right decision. "We have already lost a lot of people in this war," he says. "In this case, nothing would have saved Avdiivka".

Read more: Units of 3rd SAB knocked occupants out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region