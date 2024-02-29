ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11576 visitors online
News Video War
2 599 2

Two enemy "Murom-P" surveillance systems destroyed by border guards in Kharkiv direction. VIDEO

Border guards of the Steel Border Offensive Guard Brigade destroyed two enemy Murom-P surveillance systems in the Kharkiv direction using drones.

According to Censor.NET, a video of successful attacks by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on the State Border Guard Service's social media page.

"Two enemy Murom-P surveillance complexes were destroyed by border guards of the Stalevyi Kordon Offensive Guard Brigade. Kharkiv direction," the post reads.

Watch more: Latest "Pantsir-S1" anti-aircraft missile system overturned in Sochi, Russia. VIDEO of surveillance cameras

Author: 

Russian Army (9051) State Border Patrol (1087) Kharkivshchyna (1976) elimination (5043) drones (2354)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 