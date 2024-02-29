Two enemy "Murom-P" surveillance systems destroyed by border guards in Kharkiv direction. VIDEO
Border guards of the Steel Border Offensive Guard Brigade destroyed two enemy Murom-P surveillance systems in the Kharkiv direction using drones.
According to Censor.NET, a video of successful attacks by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on the State Border Guard Service's social media page.
"Two enemy Murom-P surveillance complexes were destroyed by border guards of the Stalevyi Kordon Offensive Guard Brigade. Kharkiv direction," the post reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password