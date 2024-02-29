"Veterans’ experience is worthy of respect" - campaign of "How are you?" project with participation of veterans. VIDEO

Increasingly, military personnel are returning from service to civilian environments where most have not had similar experiences. It could be your friend, sister, neighbor, classmate or stranger on the subway. Ordinary people we see every day, whose experiences are different from the civilian average. For many veterans, the transition from military life to a different reality can be a difficult process, but at the same time, their journey continues - they still want to do what they love, fall in love, travel, study and just live. Every day, war veterans are struggling to adapt to a new reality, so it is important for civilians to learn how to support them in their recovery by showing respect and humanity.

A campaign involving veterans has been launched as part of the All-Ukrainian Mental Health Programme "How are you?" at the initiative of First Lady Olena Zelenska in cooperation with USAID and IREX.

Its goal is to show war veterans that they can get the support they need in the difficult process of recovery and to remind civilians that society should respect the experience of the military.

The First Lady spoke about the importance of support and respect in a video posted on her social media: "Veterans want to get on with their lives - to study, start families, build careers. But their military experience is with them forever, and to return to life, they need respect and understanding from civilians."

The leading lady in this video is Kateryna Halushka. She is a combat medic and a veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war. In 2019, she started helping out at a hospital where she met many military personnel. Later, she felt she wanted to be useful, so she joined the Hospitallers volunteer battalion, where she served for 4 years. Now she has taken a break. After psychological rehabilitation, she plans to return to service. Currently, Kateryna continues to adapt to civilian life and works as a community manager for a charity.





At all stages of the campaign's development, the project team consulted with several organizations working on the return of combatants to civilian life, and the heroes of the campaign videos are veterans themselves. These people are an example of how returning to civilian life, despite the difficulties, is a reality that every combatant can achieve. Six videos will be published during the campaign, each telling a different story of a person with combat experience who is going through his/her reintegration path.

The experience of war is difficult for both civilians and those who defend the state. However, it is different, and the difference in experience can provoke misunderstanding, embarrassment and sometimes aggression. You can find out what not to ask a veteran, how to thank them or offer help on social media and on the programme's website.

The thematic wave "Veterans' experience is worthy of respect" is part of the communication campaign "How Are You?" within the framework of the All-Ukrainian Mental Health Program, an initiative of First Lady Olena Zelenska. It was developed jointly with IREX and the U.S. Department of State and is being implemented with the support of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).