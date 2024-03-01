Russians claim drone attacks on two regions: explosions occurred near explosives plant in Nizhny Novgorod region. VIDEO

Russia’s Ministry of Defence announced the alleged downing of drones over Belgorod region and "interception" over Nizhny Novgorod region, where one of the largest explosives production plants is located.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defence.

"During the night, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out terrorist attacks using aircraft-type UAVs against targets in the Russian Federation was stopped.

Russian air defence forces destroyed a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle over the territory of Belgorod region and intercepted three UAVs over the territory of Nizhny Novgorod region," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian media reported that there was an attempt to attack the Sverdlov plant in Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod region. Reports circulate online that at least two powerful explosions occurred in Dzerzhinsk.

