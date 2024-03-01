Burning armored vehicles and bodies of liquidated occupiers near Avdiivka. VIDEO

A Ukrainian drone captured the result of the effective combat work of Ukrainian soldiers who eliminated the occupiers’ attempt to attack.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows two burning enemy armored vehicles and about a dozen and a half eliminated occupants. At least one invader is still showing signs of life among the Russian "two hundredths" lying in the shell crater. The drone drops more ammunition there.

