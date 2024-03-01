Special operations soldiers destroyed six enemy armored vehicles and an aerial reconnaissance crew near Avdiivka using Stuhna ATGM. VIDEO

Soldiers of the first assault detachment of the Special Forces Center "OMEGA" using the ATGM "Stuhna" destroyed six enemy armored vehicles and a crew of aerial reconnaissance men in the Avdiivka direction.

According to Censor.NET, NGU commander Oleksandr Pivnenko posted a video of fragments of the special forces' combat work on his social media page and posted a video of the fragments of combat work of special operations soldiers.

"The combat group with the Stuhna ATGM moved to the pre-prepared positions in the dark to destroy the enemy's equipment. The gun crew of our special operations soldiers was correct. In the morning, they detected the movement of enemy vehicles moving in a column. The professional training and coolness of our guys did their job, 3 waves of the offensive were repelled and 6 units of equipment were destroyed. To identify the position of our special operations soldiers, the enemy used aerial reconnaissance men who tried to direct FPV drones at the positions of our fighters, but as a result, an accurate shot destroyed the hiding place where the enemy FPV pilots were hiding," said Pivnenko in a comment.

