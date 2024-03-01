ENG
Two dozen eliminated occupants lie near damaged tank on road near Avdiivka. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing the bodies of at least twenty eliminated occupants around a damaged tank.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that all the occupants are lying densely on a short stretch of field road on both sides of the armored vehicle.

Watch more: Special operations soldiers destroyed six enemy armored vehicles and an aerial reconnaissance crew near Avdiivka using Stuhna ATGM. VIDEO

