Information on defense suppliers is still publicly available - Ukrainian Armor. VIDEO
During the two years of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian Armor LLC increased production tenfold. For safety, the company dispersed its production across the country.
This is reported in a story by Deutsche Welle, Censor.NET reports.
"Unfortunately, it is the second year of the full-scale invasion, and we still have information about defence suppliers in the public domain," said Vladyslav Belbas, CEO of Ukrainian Armour.
The company is currently taking the following safety measures: scatteration, careful selection of personnel and organization of the production process in such a way as not to accumulate large volumes of finished products and components in one place.
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
