Our soldiers on Bradley infantry fighting vehicle defeated whole group of Russian attack aircraft in Avdiivka direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade defeated the assault group of the 15th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of Oleksandria. The battle took place in the Avdiivka direction.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

The Russian infantry group was traveling in an APC-80 equipped with a "grill" along the entire length of the hull. The "armor" drove the Russians to one of the houses, after which about 8 infantrymen got out of it, and several more remained in the APC-80.

After completing the mission, the armored personnel carrier left the landing site, but it was quickly overtaken by FPV drones, most likely after the first hit, the infantrymen were killed, and the subsequent FPVs completely destroyed the combat vehicle.

After that, a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle drove up to the previously landed Russian infantrymen almost at close quarters and began shooting at the occupiers. As a result of continuous fire, the Russian infantry group was destroyed.

