Fighters of 3rd SAB tracked down Russian tank in Avdiivka area and destroyed it. VIDEO

Soldiers of the unmanned systems battalion of the 3rd SAB tracked down a Russian tank near Avdiivka and launched a drone strike, causing the enemy tank to explode.

The fighters managed to record avideo of the combat work to destroy the tank, Censor.NET reports.

tank (1081) elimination (5063) Avdiyivka (1116) 3rd SAB (301)
