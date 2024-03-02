Fighters of 3rd SAB tracked down Russian tank in Avdiivka area and destroyed it. VIDEO
Soldiers of the unmanned systems battalion of the 3rd SAB tracked down a Russian tank near Avdiivka and launched a drone strike, causing the enemy tank to explode.
The fighters managed to record avideo of the combat work to destroy the tank, Censor.NET reports.
