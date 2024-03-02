Fighters of 3rd SAB tracked down Russian tank in Avdiivka area and destroyed it. VIDEO

Soldiers of the unmanned systems battalion of the 3rd SAB tracked down a Russian tank near Avdiivka and launched a drone strike, causing the enemy tank to explode.

The fighters managed to record avideo of the combat work to destroy the tank, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: "Russians had ’forward only’ policy, and those who retreated were shot". One of commanders of 3rd SABr "Makar" returned from Avdiivka and told about battles for city. VIDEO