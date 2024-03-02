ENG
Occupiers lost their underwear while trying to "gain foothold" in Berdychi, Donetsk region. VIDEO

Ukrainian troops practised using Bradley infantry fighting vehicles against the occupiers. As a result of the work of the Armed Forces, a group of Russian invaders was eliminated.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Russian Army (9071) liquidation (2389) Donetska region (3735)
