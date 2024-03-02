ENG
Ukrainian marines eliminate three occupants in close combat in Kherson region. VIDEO

Two Ukrainian marines engaged in close combat against a group of four Russian paratroopers in Krynky, Kherson region. With the help of grenades and air support, our soldiers won the battle and eliminated three occupiers.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

