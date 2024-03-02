"So much has been destroyed": Rutte on his visit to Kharkiv. VIDEO

Brave Ukrainians must win this battle, defeat the aggressor Russia in the war it has unleashed.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said this in a video recorded at the Kharkiv railway station and published on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"I am standing here at the Kharkiv railway station. Soon we will be returning by train after a very emotional special day with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. There was a lot of shelling in this city, and we saw in Kharkiv. So much was destroyed. There were so many deaths. And it makes no sense. Residential buildings, administrative buildings and other buildings were destroyed, they are not for military purposes. This is done only to scare people so that they will eventually surrender. But it didn't work. Putin will not succeed," Rutte said.

He told us how, for example, lessons for children continue underground at a metro station: "And this is not normal, because they should be studying in a regular school. But it's great that they are trying to create conditions for them in such difficult circumstances. It is so important."

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands informed about the results of his visit to Ukraine.

"We have agreed on how we will help in the short term with more ammunition and air defence. And we made an agreement for the next ten years, both in the military sphere and in many other areas. And this is a permanent commitment, because these brave people must win this battle, they must not lose it to Russia, for the sake of their future and their children. But also for our security. And because our shared values of humanity, democracy and a free press are at stake. This is so fundamental," Rutte said.