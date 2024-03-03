Special operations forces destroyed ammunition depot and Russian equipment in Donetsk direction. VIDEO

The soldiers of one of the Special Forces units in the Donetsk sector discovered several enemy targets. In particular, an ammunition depot, the location and storage of an enemy UAV group, and a repeater.

All targets were destroyed thanks to the skilful actions of our soldiers. In addition, 3 units of enemy manpower were destroyed during the attack, Censor.NET reports.

