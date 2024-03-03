Russian prisoner told about plans to capture Odesa and meat assaults in Zaporizhzhia: "In this offensive, everyone fell, all 200 of them. A##holes, don’t know what to say". VIDEO

A captured Ossetian, Lieutenant Kusov Albert Khadzhimurzaevich, a rifleman with the 382nd Separate Marine Battalion of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, spoke about Russia’s preparations for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. He says Russia planned to capture Odesa, in particular, with the help of armoured personnel carrier alloys.

The prisoner also spoke about the massacre in the area of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region. He says that many Russians died on the battlefield, Censor.NET reports.

"In this attack, everyone fell, all 200 of them. Most of the 200, very few of the 300. And those who are 300 are heavy. I don't know what to say. Maybe they're getting rid of people, sending 10 people in a meat assault. It's stupid, even a military man can understand that it's stupid," the prisoner said.

