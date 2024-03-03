Consequences of Russian missile attack on Pokrovsk: 3 wounded, gas pipeline damaged. VIDEO

In Pokrovsk, the consequences of the enemy shelling are being eliminated. At 6:30 a Russian missile hit a residential area of the city. Three people were wounded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

As noted, 14 multi-storey buildings, 4 private houses and 2 educational institutions were damaged. The occupiers damaged the gas pipeline, so 1800 subscribers are currently without gas. The blast wave mostly smashed windows and doors in the houses.

"Currently, people at the site of the shelling are being helped to restore their damaged property. Relevant services are repairing the gas pipeline. Gas supply is expected to be restored in the near future," the statement said.

