ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5178 visitors online
News Video War
24 354 17

Soldiers of 81st Airmobile Brigade defeat convoy of 14 enemy vehicles near Bilohorivka. VIDEO

In the Luhansk region, Russians are moving towards Bilohorivka from the direction of Kreminna, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces meet them with fire: on the outskirts of the village, soldiers of the 81st Separate Airmobile Slobozhansk Brigade destroyed 14 pieces of enemy equipment.

The video was posted by the brigade's fighters on social media, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: Situation in Avdiivka region is stabilizing, enemy is having local successes in some places - OSGT "Tavria"

Author: 

elimination (5073) brigade 81 (29) Luhanska region (1311)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 