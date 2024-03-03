Soldiers of 81st Airmobile Brigade defeat convoy of 14 enemy vehicles near Bilohorivka. VIDEO
In the Luhansk region, Russians are moving towards Bilohorivka from the direction of Kreminna, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces meet them with fire: on the outskirts of the village, soldiers of the 81st Separate Airmobile Slobozhansk Brigade destroyed 14 pieces of enemy equipment.
The video was posted by the brigade's fighters on social media, Censor.NET reports.
