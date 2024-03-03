ENG
Burnt bodies of occupiers lie near newly hit Russian armoured personnel carrier. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 47th separate mechanised brigade managed to stop the Russian offensive. The soldiers clarify that they managed to eliminate the occupiers’ assault group using attack drones. The soldiers destroyed the enemy APC used to land the fighters, along with the troops.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows burning enemy equipment and the bodies of the liquidated occupiers.

Russian Army (9088) elimination (5073) APC (138) 47 SMBr (193)
