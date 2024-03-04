Zelenskyy: Russian terrorists have already used almost 400 guided aerial bombs, more than 50 "Shaheds" and more than 40 missiles this week. VIDEO

Appeal by Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the end of the 739th day of the war.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the telegram channel of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"This week alone, we managed to shoot down seven Russian military aircraft. The very ones that drop these bombs and kill.

Since the beginning of February, Russia has lost 15 military aircraft. This is the right dynamics of their losses.

And the more we are able to shoot down Russian aircraft, the further we destroy Russian logistics on our occupied territory, the more Ukrainian lives will be saved.

This war must become hopeless for Russia, for the terrorists. And they must feel as much as possible that there is a force that destroys those who want to destroy life. We are able to ensure this. Each partner knows what is needed.

The main thing is the political will to implement everything. To provide exactly the level of supply that will help. If this does not happen, it will be one of the most shameful pages in history - if America or Europe lose to the Iranian 'shaheds' or Russian fighter jets.

Russian evil should not be encouraged by weak decisions, delays in deliveries or indecision. Our joint successes should be tangible - for everyone in the world who values life," Zelenskyy stressed.

See more: Russia continues to fight civilians. We need more air defense from our partners - Zelenskyy about night attack of "Shahed" on Odesa. VIDEO&PHOTOS