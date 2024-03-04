FPV drone eliminates group of occupants riding on armoured infantry fighting vehicles. VIDEO
Near Avdiivka, a kamikaze drone operated by soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade hit a Russian landing party on an infantry fighting vehicle. As a result of the hit, nine occupants, who were "armoured", were killed, as well as the commander of the infantry fighting vehicle and a mechanic-driver.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
