FPV drone eliminates group of occupants riding on armoured infantry fighting vehicles. VIDEO

Near Avdiivka, a kamikaze drone operated by soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade hit a Russian landing party on an infantry fighting vehicle. As a result of the hit, nine occupants, who were "armoured", were killed, as well as the commander of the infantry fighting vehicle and a mechanic-driver.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Author: 

liquidation (2403) APC_ (299) 3rd SAB (303)
