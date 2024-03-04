Occupier’s body hangs from tower after he tried to steal Ukrainian FPV drone. VIDEO 18+

Ukrainian defenders ambushed a Russian invader. Drone operators "landed" the drone on a tower in a village in the temporarily occupied territory. The occupier, hearing the sound of the drone, climbed the tower to take the FPV.

Later, as the Ukrainian soldier testified, the drone exploded and killed the Russian, Censor.NET reports.

Warning: The film contains profanity. Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!

Read more: Day in Donetsk region: Russians shelled 3 districts, 19 people were wounded