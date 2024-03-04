Propagandist Kiselyov promises to destroy four bridges in Germany with hypersonic Zircon: "What to do? They don’t feel sorry for our Crimean bridge". VIDEO

Kremlin propagandist Dmitry Kiselyov threatens to destroy four bridges in Germany in response to the destruction of a bridge to occupied Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, Kiselyov plans to destroy four bridges with the hypersonic Zircon: the Fermanzund, Rügen, Magdeburg and Hohenzollern bridges.

Read more: EU should adopt analogue of US land-law for Ukraine, - MEP Haller

As reported, the German Ministry of Defence has initiated an investigation into whether the conversations of representatives of the air force - who, according to Russian propaganda, discussed the blowing up of the Crimean bridge with Taurus missiles - were intercepted.

An internet conference call of senior Air Force officers, allegedly overheard by the Russians on 19 February, was about preparing a 30-minute briefing for Defence Minister Borys Pistorius on the possibility of a Taurus mission in Ukraine. The officers openly talked about, among other things, the fact that US and British troops are operating in Ukraine and discussed the possibility of training Ukrainian personnel in Germany for the Taurus mission.

Watch more: Occupier’s body hangs from tower after he tried to steal Ukrainian FPV drone. VIDEO 18+