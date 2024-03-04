Ukrainian Armed Forces stop enemy assault and destroy occupiers’ equipment in Lyman direction. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 60th Separate Mechanised Ingulets Brigade stopped an enemy assault in the Lyman direction
The soldiers destroyed enemy armoured vehicles and Russian DesertCross golf carts, Censor.NET reports.
