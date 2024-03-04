ENG
Ukrainian Armed Forces stop enemy assault and destroy occupiers’ equipment in Lyman direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 60th Separate Mechanised Ingulets Brigade stopped an enemy assault in the Lyman direction

The soldiers destroyed enemy armoured vehicles and Russian DesertCross golf carts, Censor.NET reports.

