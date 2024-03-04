ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11407 visitors online
News Video War
17 446 40

Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance aircraft watching battlefield: "Russian shot himself in trench! He shot himself!". VIDEO

Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance men filmed the moment of the occupier’s suicide on the battlefield.

According to Censor.NET, a video posted on social media shows that the occupier first fired a rifle in the direction of the Ukrainian drone, and then decided to commit suicide.

Warning: Profanity!

Watch more: Ukrainian Armed Forces stop enemy assault and destroy occupiers’ equipment in Lyman direction. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9110) suicide_ (137)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 