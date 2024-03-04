Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance aircraft watching battlefield: "Russian shot himself in trench! He shot himself!". VIDEO
Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance men filmed the moment of the occupier’s suicide on the battlefield.
According to Censor.NET, a video posted on social media shows that the occupier first fired a rifle in the direction of the Ukrainian drone, and then decided to commit suicide.
Warning: Profanity!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password