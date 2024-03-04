Enemy object in occupied Kherson region hit by guided air bomb - AFU Air Forces. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Air Force destroyed a Russian military facility in the occupied part of Kherson region with a guided aerial bomb.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the South Air Command.

"March 4, 2024. Occupied Kherson region. The defeat of an enemy object by a guided aerial bomb," the video description reads.

