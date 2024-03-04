ENG
Occupiers at training ground are trying to teach foreign mercenaries how to fight in trench: "Nepalese, Vietnamese, Negroes. F#ck, I’m tired of being interpreter". VIDEO

A video was posted online showing foreign mercenaries training under the guidance of Russian instructors.

According to Censor.NET, a recording made by one of the occupiers shows that they are trying to teach foreigners the tactics of combat in a trench.

"Nepalese, Vietnamese, Negroes. F#ck, I'm tired of being interpreter," says one of the occupiers on the recording.

Warning: Strong language!

