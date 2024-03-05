Half of occupier disappeared after grenade was dropped from Ukrainian drone. VIDEO 18+
Soldiers of the "Shadow" unit eliminated the occupier by dropping a grenade from a drone.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on social media. The footage of the liquidation of the occupier shows that the Russian received injuries incompatible with life.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
