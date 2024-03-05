Emergency in Belgorod region: Emergencies Ministry confirms UAV hit oil depot, tank is on fire. VIDEO

The first details of the incident in the Gubkinsky urban district in Belgorod region of Russia have become available. According to emergency services, a tank at an oil depot is on fire.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian propaganda news agency RIA-Novosti.

"Three tanks are on fire at an oil depot near Belgorod after a Ukrainian UAV crashed, emergency services said," the statement said.

However, the Russian Emergencies Ministry later assured that only one tank was on fire.

Watch more: Explosions and arrival at enterprise in Belgorod, Russia. VIDEO