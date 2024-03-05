UAV operators observe results of their work from dugout: "F#ckers have decided to advance again. BMD is beauty. I like way it burns.". VIDEO
A video was posted online showing a Ukrainian UAV operator in a dugout watching the results of his work through the drone’s camera.
According to Censor.NET, the footage shows a newly destroyed Russian amphibious assault vehicle engulfed in flames.
"The f#ckers have decided to advance again. BMD is a beauty. I like the way it burns," the soldier says in the recording.
