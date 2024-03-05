There are no and will be no safe harbours in Black Sea for Russian terrorists, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Address by Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the end of the 741st day of the war.

the video was published on the Telegram channel of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Today, the International Criminal Court has taken a new step - arrest warrants for two more representatives of the Russian leadership. This time - military leaders. Commanders of the Russian killers - long-range aviation and the Black Sea Fleet of the terrorist state.

I thank the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Kareem Khan, the entire team of the International Criminal Court and our Ukrainian team working to restore justice - all the investigators who are investigating Russian war crimes, all the experts who are helping, the Prosecutor General and his Office, and all law enforcement officers of Ukraine. The Russian murderers will be held accountable, that's for sure.

Today I want to thank all our soldiers, all the units that are restoring security and control in the Ukrainian sky and in our Black Sea. Ukraine has proved what we are capable of, what our strength is capable of. This is evidenced by the number of downed Russian military aircraft and the capabilities of our guys against the Russian fleet. There are no longer any safe harbours in the Black Sea for Russian terrorists and there will never be any more. And there will be no safe space in the sky for them, provided our Ukrainian strength is sufficient. This applies to both supplies from partners and our domestic production," the President said.