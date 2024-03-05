ENG
Ukrainian defenders destroyed three enemy Uragan MLRS with help of HIMARS. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed three Russian BM-27 Uragan MLRSs at once near the village of Mahedove of Polohy district of Zaporizhzhia region, using M142 HIMARS MLRS.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel.

