Ukrainian defenders destroyed three enemy Uragan MLRS with help of HIMARS. VIDEO
The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed three Russian BM-27 Uragan MLRSs at once near the village of Mahedove of Polohy district of Zaporizhzhia region, using M142 HIMARS MLRS.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password