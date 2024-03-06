ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12005 visitors online
News Video War
19 571 89

Russian propagandist calls for killing more young Ukrainians: "It will be easier for us later". VIDEO

Kremlin propagandist Lev Vershinin called for the destruction of as many young Ukrainians as possible for having been brought up during Ukraine’s independence and not having pro-Russian sympathies.

According to Censor.NET, he said this in one of his interviews.

"It will be easier for us later," he concluded, apparently hoping for a complete occupation of Ukraine.

Read more: Orban wants to meet with Trump to discuss ending Russia’s war against Ukraine - Szijjarto

Author: 

Spain (140) Kremlin (120) nazism (44) propaganda (422)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 