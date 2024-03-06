Russian propagandist calls for killing more young Ukrainians: "It will be easier for us later". VIDEO
Kremlin propagandist Lev Vershinin called for the destruction of as many young Ukrainians as possible for having been brought up during Ukraine’s independence and not having pro-Russian sympathies.
According to Censor.NET, he said this in one of his interviews.
"It will be easier for us later," he concluded, apparently hoping for a complete occupation of Ukraine.
