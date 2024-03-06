Reconnaissance men destroyed $50,000 worth of camouflaged Russian Murom-P system near the border. VIDEO

The military, working near the Ukrainian-Russian border, discovered an autonomous mobile video-thermal surveillance complex "Murom-P" disguised by the occupiers and destroyed it with an FPV drone. It is noted that the cost of such a complex is about $50,000, and its optics are capable of detecting a person at a distance of up to 10 kilometres with a camera and up to 4 kilometres with a thermal imager.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

While conducting reconnaissance, the DIU operators also tracked down a vehicle used by the Russian invaders, which was also attacked by a drone.

