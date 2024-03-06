SOF fighters destroyed seventh enemy radar system "Zoopark-1" in Lyman direction. VIDEO

Operators of the reconnaissance UAVs of the "Medoid" tactical group of the 3rd separate regiment of the Special Operations Forces destroyed the enemy’s "Zoo-1" counterartillery radar, which is worth more than $10 million.

According to Censor.NET, while conducting reconnaissance in the Lyman direction, the SOF soldiers detected a Russian radar system and followed the target for some time. Subsequently, the soldiers provided information to a rocket and artillery unit of the Defence Forces for further destruction.

It is worth noting that seven radars of this type have already been destroyed by the Medoids.

