Border guards take Russian prisoner: "Raise your hands, you’re over barrel, lie on your back, lie down, do not even think about standing up". VIDEO
The subversive reconnaissance group of the 15th Mobile Border Guard Detachment "Steel Border" of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine replenished the exchange fund with a captured occupant.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"Raise your hands, you're over barrel, lie on your back, lie down, do not even think about standing up!" the Ukrainian defender tells the occupier.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password