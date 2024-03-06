Putin says Belgium appeared on world map thanks to Russia. VIDEO
At the World Youth Festival, Vladimir Putin decided to reflect on how Belgium appeared on the world map. In his opinion, it happened thanks to Russia.
The corresponding statement of the Russian dictator was published in telegram channels, Censor.NET reports.
