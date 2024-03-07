ENG
Bodies of four occupants fly high into air when car explodes on anti-tank mine. VIDEO 18+

At least four occupants were killed after an enemy vehicle hit an anti-tank mine in the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the moment of the liquidation of the invaders was published on social media. The recording shows that a powerful explosion sends the bodies of at least four occupants flying high up.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

