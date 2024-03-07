Two occupants run full length towards Ukrainian position and die. VIDEO of battle

The soldiers of the 95th Air Assault Brigade eliminated two occupants who decided to storm the Ukrainian position in full-length.

According to Censor.NET, the attack of the two occupiers was filmed by a drone. The recording shows two Russians jumping out of cover and running quickly towards the Ukrainian position. Judging by the video, it took the Russians 15 seconds to reach the trench, and 25 seconds later they were already dead.

