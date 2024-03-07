Constitutional Court candidate Andriychuk could not say when Constitution was adopted. VIDEO

During the interview for the position of a judge of the Economic Court of Zakarpattia region, Liubomyr Andriychuk, a lecturer at Uzhhorod National University, could not answer the question about when the Constitution of Ukraine was adopted.

The video of the interview was published by the Advisory Group of Experts, Censor.NET reports.

Initially, Andriychuk refused to answer the question about the year the Constitution was adopted. When some experts insisted, he gave the wrong answer - he said 1991 instead of 1996. However, he later corrected himself.

See more: Zelenskyy discusses competitive selection of judges to the Constitutional Court and law on de-oligarchization with Venice Commission delegation. PHOTOS

According to his application, in addition to working in court, Andriychuk also teaches at Uzhhorod National University. The university's website states that he is an associate professor and works part-time at the university.