Soldiers of 93rd Brigade destroyed two Russian MT-LBs during attempted enemy assault near Andriivka. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 93rd Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" destroyed two Russian armored personnel carriers with infantry during an attempted enemy assault near the village of Andriivka.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

If the first enemy vehicle continued to move after hitting the mine, it did not survive the encounter with the Stugna. After traveling a few meters by inertia, the rear MT-LB blocked in the first one, making it impossible for the infantry to open the door from the inside. The second MT-LB was destroyed by a Javelin and Black Raven drones.

At 00:19, a bonus - a Russian soldier makes a picturesque flight directly from the armor into the hollow.

